India's premier spinner R Ashwin wreaked havoc on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 1st Test, scripting new records in his illustrious Test career.When he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the 13th over, he became the first Indian bowler to dismiss both father and son in Tests. Tagenarine is a son of West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Bowlers to dismiss both father and son in TestsBowlersDismissalIan BothamLance and Chris CairnsWasim AkramLance and Chris CairnsMitchell StarcShivnarine and Tagenarie ChanderpaulSimon HarmerShivnarine and Tagenarie ChanderpaulR AshwinShivnarine and Tagenarie ChanderpaulSource: EspncricinfoThis is the 53rd time when Ashwin has taken the first wicket of the innings. Most time of a spinner taking the first wicket of the inningsBowlerInstancesR Ashwin53Anil Kumble49M Muralidaran43Rangana Herath34Shane Warne34Source: EspncricinfoOn his way to a five-wicket haul, Ashwin registered his name in an elite list that is dominated by spinners. The Tamil Nadu spinner became the third Indian bowler to claim over 700 wickets in International cricket. Former India head coach, Anil Kumble, is on top of the chart and is the leading wicket-taker for the country with 956 international wickets. While former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh, stands in the second position with a record of taking 711 wickets in international cricket.Most wickets by Indians in TestsPlayerSpanMatInnsBallsWktsBBIBBMAveEcon5-wicket hauls10sA Kumble1990-20084014995522695310 for 7414/14930.13.11378Harbhajan Singh1998-2016365442415517078 for 8415/21732.63.32285R Ashwin2010-2023271351323137027 for 5913/14025.83.36337Kapil Dev1978-1994356448389426879 for 8311/14628.83.05242Z Khan2000-2014303373289525977 for 8710/14931.53.89121J Srinath1991-2003296348270395518 for 8613/13229.13.55131R Jadeja2009-2023304355260105137 for 4210/11029.53.49132Source: ESPNcricinfoAlzarri Joseph became Ashwin's 700th wicket as the impatient batter tried to clear the boundary but in his eagerness to clear the boundary he failed to read the carom ball. Ashwin breaks Anderson's recordWith his 33rd five-wicket haul, Ashwin also went past England's veteran pacer James Anderson, who has 32 fifers in Test cricket. Ashwin now moved sixth in the list of most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran is leading the charts with 67 five-wicket hauls, followed by Australian great Shane Warne's 37 and New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee (36). Most 5-wicket hauls in TestsPlayerFive-forsM Muralidaran67Shane Warne37Richard Hadlee36Anil Kumble35Rangana Herath34R Ashwin33James Anderson32Glenn McGrath29Ian Botham27Dale Steyn26Source: EspncricinfoMost bowled dismissals by IndianAshwin broke Anil Kumble's record of most bowled dismissals in red-ball cricket by an Indian. Ashwin has now 95 bowled dismissals to his name against Kumble's 94.Ashwin careers stats (Bowling)Bowling Career.MatchesInningsBallsRunsWktsBBIBBMEconAvg5W10WTest9217424573113444747 for 5913 for 402.7723.93327ODI113111614150581514 for 254 for 254.9433.500T20I656514521672724 for 84 for 86.9123.2200IPL197194419449021714 for 344 for 347.0128.6700Source; CricbuzzAshwin wickets in India and abroad.In IndiaOutside IndiaMatches5537Wickets337138Average20.8731.335-wicket haul267Best Bowling figures7 for 597 for 83Source: EspncricinfoHighest wicket-taker in Test cricket historyPlayerSpanMatMdnsRunsWktsBBIAve45M Muralidaran (ICC/SL)1992-20101331794181808009 for 5122.724567SK Warne (AUS)1992-20071451761179957088 for 7125.414837JM Anderson (ENG)2003-20231811678180336887 for 4226.213232A Kumble (IND)1990-200813215761835561910 for 7429.653135SCJ Broad (ENG)2007-20231651293164935988 for 1527.582820GD McGrath (AUS)1993-20071241470121865638 for 2421.642829CA Walsh (WI)1984-20011321144126885197 for 3724.443222NM Lyon (AUS)2011-20231221013153794968 for 50312223R Ashwin (IND)2011-202393*852114044797 for 5923.82433DW Steyn (SA)2004-201993660100774397 for 5122.952726N Kapil Dev (IND)1978-19941311060128674349 for 8329.641723HMRKB Herath (SL)1999-201893814121574339 for 12728.072034Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)1973-19908680996114319 for 5222.292536SM Pollock (SA)1995-2008108122297334217 for 8723.112316Harbhajan Singh (IND)1998-2015103871135374178 for 8432.461625(With Agencies inputs)