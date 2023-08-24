ODI World Cup: India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup to undergo fitness test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't want to leave a stone unturned ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests when Men In Blue will be in Alur for a camp ahead of the continental event.

Though most of fitness and medical tests are routine in nature and are conducted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or BCCI's medical team from time to time, it assumes greater significance ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in October-November.

According to a PTI report, the routine fitness tests along with mandatory blood tests will be conducted for those players who didn't participate in Ireland T20I series.

"Among the parameters that will be checked include lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone," the report further stated.

There are times when Dexa tests are also conducted. It is a type of scan to check the bone density.

"There is nothing new in what all are being done in between the series when players go through a break. They have individual diet charts as per their body type requirement and also customized training module," PTI reported quoting a source, who has also worked at NCA.



Asia Cup 2023 group stage schedule, match timings and venues Matches Date Venue Timings (IST)* Result Pakistan vs Nepal

August 30

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

3:00 PM

TBD

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

August 31

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3:00 PM

TBD

India vs Pakistan September 2 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 3 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD

India vs Nepal

September 4

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

3:00 PM

TBD

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka September 5 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD



(With PTI inputs)