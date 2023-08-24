Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.59%)
65818.22 + 384.92
Nifty (0.58%)
19557.15 + 113.15
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
39009.25 + 314.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.56%)
5485.75 + 30.45
Nifty Bank (0.89%)
44873.70 + 394.65
Heatmap

ODI World Cup: India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup to undergo fitness test

India's 18-member squad for the Asia Cup will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests when Men In Blue will be in Alur for a camp ahead of the continental event.

India cricket team

India cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  doesn't want to leave a stone unturned ahead of ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests when Men In Blue will be in Alur for a camp ahead of the continental event. 

Though most of fitness and medical tests are routine in nature and are conducted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or BCCI's medical team from time to time, it assumes greater significance ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in October-November.

According to a PTI report, the routine fitness tests along with mandatory blood tests will be conducted for those players who didn't participate in Ireland T20I series.

"Among the parameters that will be checked include lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone," the report further stated.

There are times when Dexa tests are also conducted. It is a type of scan to check the bone density.

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th hundred; equals Bradman's record

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament

Chahal gets a 'Googly' again, misses out on playing 3 ICC events in 3 years

We should have 15 players for World Cup from Asia Cup team only: Gavaskar

Asia Cup: Bangladesh replaces Injured Ebadot with uncapped Tanzim Hasan

Asia Cup: Newbie Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs


"There is nothing new in what all are being done in between the series when players go through a break. They have individual diet charts as per their body type requirement and also customized training module," PTI reported quoting a source, who has also worked at NCA.
 
Asia Cup 2023 group stage schedule, match timings and venues
Matches Date Venue Timings (IST)* Result
Pakistan vs Nepal
August 30 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 3:00 PM TBD
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
August 31 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD
India vs Pakistan
September 2 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 3 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD
 
India vs Nepal
September 4 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele 3:00 PM TBD Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka September 5 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00 PM TBD
 

(With PTI inputs)
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesManappuram FinanceTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon