Bangladesh board terms Indo-Pak 'reserve day' decision as 'unanimous'

Expressing his displeasure, Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had termed 'not ideal' as Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood also had expressed his surprise on the eve of their Super 4 clash

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan

Press Trust of India Colombo
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has termed Asian Cricket Council's decision to have an exclusive reserve day for India versus Pakistan 'Super Four' game as "unanimous" and taken only after getting consent from all four cricket boards.
Expressing his displeasure, Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Friday had termed "not ideal" as Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood also had expressed his surprise on the eve of their Super 4 clash.
 
But hours after their coach's comments, BCB made a surprising announcement saying that the precautionary measure had, in fact, received unanimous approval from all four participating teams in the Super 4 stage.
"A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition," BCB posted on their social media account 'X', formerly twitter.
"To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC," it added.
The Asian Cricket Council on Friday announced that the much-anticipated Indo-Pak clash could resume on Monday if the rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.

However, the other matches will not have a reserve day though rain is predicted in the Sri Lankan capital through the Super 4s.
But Hathurusingha was clearly miffed at the late decision to add a reserve day.
 
"It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day. But I don't have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision and had they consulted us earlier we would have given our opinion," he said on Friday at pre-match presser.
"Little surprised when I first heard, Sri Lanka coach Silverwood had said about ACC's decision to have different playing conditions.
The 'Rain God' had its say when the two teams initially clashed in the Asia Cup, resulting in a washout in their opening fixture at Pallekele on September 2.
Rain once again made an appearance during India's first international match against Nepal at the same venue.
However, this time, the rain was less persistent, permitting a 23-over chase, which India successfully navigated to secure Super Four berth.
Making mockery of the tournament: Prasad

==========================

Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad, a very vocal social media critic of this current Indian team and the cricket board, also came out hard at the decision and termed it absolute "shamelessness" from the organisers.
"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams.
"In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Prasad posted on X.
 
"In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day," the advisory stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asia Cup Bangladesh cricket team Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team India cricket team

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

