Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, full schedule, match timing, live streaming

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by three runs and became the fourth team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 05, 2023. Sri Lanka's victory was a thrilling one as they claimed the last two wickets when Afghanistan required only three more runs to win and Rashid Khan was left stranded at the non-striker's end.
The four teams for the second stage of the Asia Cup have finally been confirmed. Along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh from Group B and Pakistan and India from Group A have qualified for the super stage in Asia Cup 2023.
The Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2023 will commence on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, when Group A toppers Pakistan will take on second-place finishers in Group B Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on September 10, arch-rivals in Super Four
The other two teams in the Super Four are India and Sri Lanka and their matches will commence from Saturday, September 9, 2023, onwards.
High octane India vs Pakistan match in Super Four
The high-octane India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four will take place on Sunday, September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In the first meeting between the two teams at this Asia Cup, the match was washed out after just one innings of play where India scored 266 in 48.5 overs.
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule
What are the venues of the Super Four Asia Cup 2023?
Except for the first match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, rest all the five matches of the Asia Cup Super Four stage will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Which teams have qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four?
Along with Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
What is the match timing of the Asia Cup Super Four?
All the matches in Super Four stage of the Asia Cup will begin at 03:00 pm IST.
When will the India vs Pakistan Super Four match be played?
India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four will take place on Sunday, September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Which TV channel will telecast the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in India?
Star Sports will broadcast the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 live on TV in India.
Where can people Live Stream the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fpur matches in India?
People in India can live stream Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches in India for free on the Dsiney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website.