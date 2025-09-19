India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, where India will face Oman in the final Group A fixture. Set to start at 8:00 PM IST, the match may not impact the Super Four lineup, but it still carries importance for both teams.
India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, have already secured their Super Four berth with emphatic victories in the group stage, boasting an impressive net run rate of +4.793. With qualification sealed, the game gives India an opportunity to rotate players, try new combinations, and fine-tune strategies ahead of tougher challenges.
India’s squad features a strong blend of youth and experience. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma have anchored the top order, while Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson offer stability in the middle. The bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, has been highly effective.
For Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, this match is about pride. Eliminated after two losses, they aim to compete fiercely against a top-tier side.
|Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
