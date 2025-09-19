Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

For Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, this match is about pride. Eliminated after two losses, they aim to compete fiercely against a top-tier side.

India vs Oman

India vs Oman

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, where India will face Oman in the final Group A fixture. Set to start at 8:00 PM IST, the match may not impact the Super Four lineup, but it still carries importance for both teams.
 
India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, have already secured their Super Four berth with emphatic victories in the group stage, boasting an impressive net run rate of +4.793. With qualification sealed, the game gives India an opportunity to rotate players, try new combinations, and fine-tune strategies ahead of tougher challenges.
 
 
India’s squad features a strong blend of youth and experience. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma have anchored the top order, while Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson offer stability in the middle. The bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, alongside spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, has been highly effective. 
 
For Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, this match is about pride. Eliminated after two losses, they aim to compete fiercely against a top-tier side. 
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

Also Read

India vs Oman live scorecard

India vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: India aim to extend winning streak; Toss at 7:30 PM

IND vs OMAN

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs OMAN pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

IND vs OMN

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman playing 11, match timing and live streaming

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka knock Afghanistan out with 6-wicket win

Asia Cup Super 4

Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming

 
How to Watch India vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
 
India will face Oman in match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19?
 
The match between India and Oman will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?
 
The toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
 
The India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

More From This Section

Mohd Nabi

WATCH: Mohd Nabi smashes 5 sixes in an over to lift Afghanistan to 169

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

Abu Dhabi pitch report for SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan broadcast details

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Topics : Asia Cup India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon