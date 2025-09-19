Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman playing 11, match timing and live streaming

Match No. 12 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.
India have already secured their place in the Super Four stage, becoming the first team to do so. They opened their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the UAE, followed by a convincing seven-wicket win against traditional rivals Pakistan. With qualification sealed, India are expected to rotate their squad, possibly giving Arshdeep Singh an opportunity in place of Jasprit Bumrah.
Oman, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament. They suffered a heavy 93-run defeat to Pakistan in their opening game and were later outplayed by the UAE, losing by 42 runs. Already eliminated from contention, Jatinder Singh’s side will be aiming to bow out on a high note with a spirited showing against an in-form Indian team.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman probable Playing 11
India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.
India vs Oman: Head-to-head in T20Is
Total matches: 8
India won: 5
Oman won: 3
No result: 0
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman full squad
India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
Oman squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast Details
When will the India vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
India will go head-to-head with Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.
What will be the venue for the India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19?
The match between India and Oman will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.