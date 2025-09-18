Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. Afghanistan need to win today's match to qualify for Super 4 round.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan face a do-or-die challenge when they meet Sri Lanka in their final Asia Cup group game on Thursday. After a disappointing defeat to Bangladesh, Rashid Khan’s men must rediscover their fearless brand of cricket if they are to stay alive in the tournament. A victory would put Afghanistan level on points with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but their healthy net run rate could prove decisive in securing a Super Four spot.
 
Afghanistan’s bowling remains their strength, but questions linger over the batting unit, which faltered badly in a modest chase earlier this week. Skipper Rashid has urged his team to play with more intent and responsibility in crunch moments.
 
 
Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, are also seeking improvements after a shaky chase against Hong Kong. With Wanindu Hasaranga in prime form and the top order looking solid, Charith Asalanka’s side will aim to seal progress with authority.  Check Asia Cup 2025 full coverage here

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 8
  • Sri Lanka won: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 3
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan full squad

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Darwish Rasooli  Check Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule, match timings here

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the 11th game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 18? 
The match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.  Check Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round points table here
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

