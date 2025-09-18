Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 95 T20 matches, where chasing teams have had a slight edge with 51 wins compared to 44 victories for sides batting first

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will clash in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage in Jaipur on Thursday, a contest carrying high stakes for both sides. Afghanistan, placed in a must-win scenario after their defeat to Bangladesh, need nothing less than victory to stay in contention for the Super Fours. Their advantage lies in a superior net run rate, which could push them through if they level on points.
 
For Afghanistan, the spinners remain their biggest weapon, but their batting must step up after a disappointing chase earlier in the week. Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, will look to maintain their winning run but demand more consistency from their top order. With Wanindu Hasaranga in prime form, Sri Lanka will pose a formidable challenge.
 
 
How is the Abu Dhabi surface likely to play out during the contest, and what are the important venue statistics to keep in mind? Let’s find out. 

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known for testing batters with its slow nature and low bounce. Spinners, in particular, thrive on this surface, as the ball grips and turns more sharply as the game progresses. Stroke-making often becomes harder in the middle and latter stages, forcing batters to work for their runs rather than rely on free-flowing shots.

Conditions under lights add another layer of challenge. Teams chasing have historically struggled here, as the surface tends to deteriorate further, making it difficult to settle against tight, spin-heavy attacks. Adjusting to the pace of the pitch and rotating strike effectively becomes critical, but few sides manage it successfully in pressure situations.

Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The last T20I match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was Match 9 of Asia Cup 2025 between hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Bangladesh, batting first, put up a challenging total of 154/5 on the board. In reply, Afghanistan could only reach 146 before losing all 10 wickets as Bangladesh registered a crucial 6-run victory.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Key stats

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has built a fascinating T20I history across its 95 matches, producing both high-scoring fireworks and dramatic low totals. The ground is remembered for extremes: Ireland’s 225/7 against Afghanistan remains the highest total here, while at the other end of the spectrum, USA Women’s 54 all out versus Thailand Women is the lowest score recorded. Successful chases have also seen their share of contrasts, from South Africa’s dominant 174/2 against Ireland to Thailand Women’s gritty defence of just 93/8 against PNG Women — the smallest total ever defended.
 
The venue’s overall numbers reveal a delicate balance between bat and ball. Teams chasing have won 51 times compared to 44 wins for sides batting first, although their average second-innings score of 127 is notably lower than the first-innings average of 140, underlining the challenge of pursuing targets under pressure.
 
Individual brilliance has lit up the ground as well. Shaiman Anwar leads the batting charts with 340 runs, with Paul Stirling close behind on 314. Karim Janat’s explosive strike rate of 154.10 stands out, while consistent performers like Zeeshan Maqsood and Najibullah Zadran have anchored several innings.
 
On the bowling front, Bilal Khan and Rashid Khan share the record with 19 wickets each, though they have excelled in different ways — Bilal with an impressive average of 14.58, and Rashid with a miserly economy of 6.02. Mark Adair’s strike rate of 12.67 has also been exceptional. Meanwhile, the versatility of Rohan Mustafa and Maqsood has added depth, providing crucial balance with both bat and ball.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

