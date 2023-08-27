Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Top five battles in tournament's history

India vs Pakistan is always a spectacle in the realm of sports rivalries, especially in cricket. Apart from the World Cups, both in ODI and T20 formats, the Asia Cup serves as another stage where the tension runs high. The two teams have clashed 13 times in the ODI format in the tournament, with India leading 7-5; one match was washed out in the 1997 edition.

The competition between the two sides often showcases aggressive cricket and remarkable skill. Here are the top-five memorable India-Pakistan battles in the history of the Asia Cup:

Dambulla 2010 Asia Cup: The Harbhajan-Akhtar Bout





Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers for India in the tournament's history Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh had a heated exchange on the pitch during the group stage clash at Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Needing 268 to win, India were at a precarious 219/6. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina took centre stage, flipping the script in India's favour. They added 43 runs for the seventh wicket in just 25 balls. Harbhajan then sealed the deal with a six off Mohammed Amir, needing just 3 runs off two balls.

Earlier in the game, Gautam Gambhir, who top-scored for India with 83, had a fiery exchange with Pakistan's wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

Dhaka 2012 Asia Cup: The Virat Kohli Special

In the 2012 Asia Cup, Virat Kohli made a statement with a magnificent 183, his highest ODI score to date. Courtesy of his brilliant knock, India chased down Pakistan's formidable target of 330 with 12 balls to spare.

Dhaka 2014 Asia Cup: The Shahid Afridi Cameo





Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five run-getters in the history of the tournament The 2014 edition in Dhaka was less kind to India. Pakistan clinched a nail-biting one-wicket victory in a game where India posted 245/8 in their 50 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin changed the game's momentum briefly, but Shahid Afridi had other ideas. Afridi hit back-to-back sixes off Ashwin to secure a memorable win for Pakistan.

Sharjah 1984 Asia Cup: The Inaugural Clash

The very first edition of the Asia Cup saw India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka compete in a round-robin format. India beat Pakistan by 54 runs, despite setting a modest target of 188/4 in 46 overs. Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri emerged as the heroes for India, claiming 3/33 and 3/40, respectively.

Colombo 2004 Asia Cup: The Shoaib Malik Masterclass





Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Top five run scorers for India in tournament's history Shoaib Malik became Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history with 786 runs. However, it was his heroics in the 2004 Asia Cup that stood out. Malik scored 143 against India, followed by crucial wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. He finished with figures of 2/42, leading Pakistan to a convincing 59-run victory.

Thus, the Asia Cup has been a theatre of unforgettable moments in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, a saga that shows no sign of slowing down.