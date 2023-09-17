Siraj donates player-of-the-match prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday donated his player-of-the-match cash prize of USD 5,000 to the Sri Lankan groundstaff who worked tirelessly through the rain-hit Asia Cup.

"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. They deserve it fully, this tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj said at the post-match presentation after India's 10 wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final.

Siraj bowled a devastating spell in which he took four wickets in the fourth over en route to a career-best 6/21 to help India bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the final.

Earlier on Sunday, the Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah also announced a cash reward of USD 50,000 for the groundsmen in Kandy and Colombo as an acknowledgment for their efforts in making the field of play ready.

Almost all the matches in the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup were affected by rain. Even the final on Sunday had a delayed start because of wet outfield.

While India's opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele was washed out, a couple more encounters throughout the competition saw rain interruptions bringing the DuckworthLewis method into effect.

Also Read Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams? Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming Axar likely to miss 2 ODIs against Australia, Shreyas 99 percent fit: Rohit A kick to the rear end is good ahead of WC: Sri Lanka coach Silverwood Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records Siraj storm forces Sri Lanka to record lowest-ever ODI total against India Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

The Super-4 meeting between India and Pakistan spilled on to the reserve day, when the former prevailed.