close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Siraj storm forces Sri Lanka to record lowest-ever ODI total against India

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. It created various low-scoring records including lowest total in a final, lowest total against India and their lowest total at home

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka bowled by Siraj during Sri Lanka innings where they were rolled over for 50. Photo: X

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka bowled by Siraj during Sri Lanka innings where they were rolled over for 50. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka join India for summit clash on Sept 17

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Asia Cup India vs Sri Lanka BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon