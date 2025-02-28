Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy Afghanistan vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ICC events

This is Afghanistan's first appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy as they hope to write new chapters of history for themselves in the marquee tournament.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Afghanistan and Australia are set to face off in a vital match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with a semi-final berth on the line. The game, taking place on Friday, February 28, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams have secured one win each in the group stage, making this a do-or-die encounter.
 
Afghanistan will be looking to spring another upset in the tournament in Lahore and try and secure a valuable semis spot in the marquee tournament as well. 
 
AFG vs AUS in ODI World Cups
 
Afghanistan and Australia have met three times in ICC ODI World Cup tournaments. In these encounters, Afghanistan has yet to secure a win, while Australia has triumphed in all three. Afghanistan's highest total in these matchups is 291 runs, while Australia’s highest score is 417. Australia’s lowest total in these encounters stands at 209, and Afghanistan’s lowest total is 142 in the prestigious event.   Afghanistan were on a brink of victory against the Aussies in the 2023 ODI World Cup after reducing them for 90-6 but once in a lifetime batting masterclass by Glenn Maxwell - who remained unbeaten on 200 -- the Afghas losing the match. 

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (ODIs):
 
Total Matches - 3
Australia wins - 3
Afghanistan - 0
 
AFG vs AUS in Champions Trophy
 
This is Afghanistan's first appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy as they hope to write new chapters of history for themselves in the marquue tournament. This will be the first time these two sides meet in the Champions Trophy.
 
AFG vs AUS in T20 World Cups
 
Both Australia and Afghanistan are tied at 1-1 in T20 World Cup encounters with both sides winning on one occasion each.
 
AFG vs AUS in last five matches 
Date Venue Result Margin
November 7, 2023 Wankhede Australia won 3 wickets
June 1, 2019 Bristol Australia won 7 wickets
March 4, 2015 W.A.C.A Australia won 275 runs
August 25, 2012 Sharjah Australia won 66 runs
 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

