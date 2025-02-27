Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

JioHotstar will live stream the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Rawalpindi in India

PAK vs BAN live streaming

PAK vs BAN live streaming

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in their final game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27. With both teams already eliminated from the tournament after losses to India and New Zealand, this match presents a last chance to salvage some pride. While their campaign didn’t go as planned, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be eager to give their fans something to cheer about before bowing out. 
2:10 PM: The coin toss for the match has been delayed due to wet outfield at the moment  2:40 PM: The rain has returned to the Rawalpindi Stadium as a further delay is expected on the day.
 
The winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will finish with four points from two games and will all but confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament.
 

Global broadcast guide for Pakistan versus Bangladesh Champions Trophy match in Lahore

Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various online streaming platforms and TV broadcasters.

Here’s a detailed country-wise guide on where to watch the matches live:
 
India
  • Online streaming: JioHotstar
  • TV broadcast: JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan
  • Online streaming: Myco, Tamasha app
  • TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports
United Arab Emirates (UAE) & MENA
  • Online streaming: STARZPLAY
  • TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom
  • Online streaming: Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app
  • TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada
  • Online streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app
  • TV broadcast: Willow TV
Caribbean
  • Online streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app
  • TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
Australia
  • Online streaming: Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)
  • TV broadcast: Prime Video
New Zealand
  • Online streaming: NOW, Sky Go apps
  • TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa
  • Online streaming: SuperSport app
  • TV broadcast: SuperSport
Bangladesh
  • Online streaming: Toffee app
  • TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan
  • Online streaming: No official streaming option
  • TV broadcast: ATN
Sri Lanka
  • Online streaming: Sirasa
  • TV broadcast: Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear

All details regarding Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Thursday, February 27.
 
What is the venue for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 27? 
The toss for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 27? 
The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on their app and website.

