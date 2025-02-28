Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch AFG vs AUS live match?

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in a crucial Group B Champions Trophy match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (February 28).
Both Afghanistan and Australia are unchanged for this contest, the winner of which will qualify for the semifinals.
Australia were forced to split points with South Africa following in their last contest which was washed out, while Afghanistan knocked England out of the tournament with their eight-run win.
Playing 11 of both the teams:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.
Global broadcast guide for Afghanistan versus Australia Champions Trophy match in Lahore
Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various online streaming platforms and TV broadcasters.
Here’s a detailed country-wise guide on where to watch the matches live:
India
- Online streaming: JioHotstar
- TV broadcast: JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan
- Online streaming: Myco, Tamasha app
- TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports
United Arab Emirates (UAE) & MENA
- Online streaming: STARZPLAY
- TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom
- Online streaming: Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app
- TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada
- Online streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app
- TV broadcast: Willow TV
Caribbean
- Online streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app
- TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean
Australia
- Online streaming: Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)
- TV broadcast: Prime Video
New Zealand
- Online streaming: NOW, Sky Go apps
- TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa
- Online streaming: SuperSport app
- TV broadcast: SuperSport
Bangladesh
- Online streaming: Toffee app
- TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan
- Online streaming: No official streaming option
- TV broadcast: ATN
Sri Lanka
- Online streaming: Sirasa
- TV broadcast: Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
