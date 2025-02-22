Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

South Africa, England, Australia and Afghanistan are the four teams drafted together in Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

The first round of matches in Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy is done and dusted as of Saturday, February 22. After two matches, South Africa is leading the standings following their huge 107-run win over Afghanistan on Friday, as the big margin of victory earned them a net run rate of +2.140, while Afghanistan, with -2.140, trails at the bottom of the table.
 
The second spot on the points table belongs to Australia, who beat England in a thrilling match in Lahore chasing down the biggest total in ICC Champions Trophy. While England also have no points to show on the points table, they rank third due to their superior net run rate over the debutant Afghanistan
 
 
Group A will take centre stage for the next two days before Group B action resumes with a match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday, February 25.
 
Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group B
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +2.14
Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0
England 1 0 1 0 2 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14 
 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule
 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 21, Friday South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs Group B National Stadium, Karachi MATCH COMPLETED
February 22, Saturday Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore MATCH COMPLETED
February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

