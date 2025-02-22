Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

The first round of matches in Group B of the ICC Champions Trophy is done and dusted as of Saturday, February 22. After two matches, South Africa is leading the standings following their huge 107-run win over Afghanistan on Friday, as the big margin of victory earned them a net run rate of +2.140, while Afghanistan, with -2.140, trails at the bottom of the table.
The second spot on the points table belongs to Australia, who beat England in a thrilling match in Lahore chasing down the biggest total in ICC Champions Trophy. While England also have no points to show on the points table, they rank third due to their superior net run rate over the debutant Afghanistan
Group A will take centre stage for the next two days before Group B action resumes with a match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday, February 25.
Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings
|ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|Group B
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+2.14
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.14
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule
|Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
|Date
|Result and Score
|Stage
|Venue
|Match Time
|February 21, Friday
|South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs
|Group B
|National Stadium, Karachi
|MATCH COMPLETED
|February 22, Saturday
|Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|MATCH COMPLETED
|February 23, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Dubai International Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|February 25, Tuesday
|Australia vs South Africa
|Group B
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|February 26, Wednesday
|Afghanistan vs England
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|February 28, Friday
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|March 1, Saturday
|England vs South Africa
|Group B
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2:30 PM IST