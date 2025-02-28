Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Govt official to ask PM Sharif to address Pakistan's debacle in Parliament

Govt official to ask PM Sharif to address Pakistan's debacle in Parliament

Hosts Pakistan's campaign in the marquee tournament ended prematurely with big defeats to New Zealand (by 60 runs) and India (by six wickets)

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Rawalpindi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior Pakistan government official has said that he will request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take up the matter of the country's cricket team's disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy in Parliament and the Federal Cabinet.

The (Pakistan) Cricket Board is an independent institution. They can do as they please, which they have. And what they've done, I will request the Prime Minister to discuss the matter in the Cabinet and Parliament, Rana Sanaullah, the advisor to the PM on Political and Public Affairs, told Geo TV channel.

Hosts Pakistan's campaign in the marquee tournament ended prematurely with big defeats to New Zealand (by 60 runs) and India (by six wickets). Their inconsequential last group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain. 

 

Sanaullah, a former federal and provincial minister, and a senior member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) party, made it clear that the caretaker government before the general elections last year had completely detached the PCB from the Federal Government's control.

"The problem is we have been facing ups and downs in cricket and changes in the Board for the past decade now," said Sanaullah, while also highlighting the dismal condition of the sport at the club, university and district level.

Also Read

PAK vs BAN playing 11

Champions Trophy, PAK vs BAN: Check Pakistan, Bangladesh playing 11 today

PAK vs BAN live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

PAK vs BAN head-to-head records

Champions Trophy Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head records in ICC events

PAK vs BAN

Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium

PAK vs BAN

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs BAN playing 11, live match time, streaming

He said there was a need to make PCB accountable for the money spent at a time when conditions at the grassroots and club level remained dismal.

"The expenditure happening at a higher level (PCB) should be brought in front of the country and Parliament. Mentors are being paid five million rupees and they have been heard admitting in the media that they are unaware of their responsibilities... so they've been taking money for not working," he claimed.

"If you see the perks and privileges of the PCB to players and officials, you'll wonder if this is Pakistan or some progressive European nation. These are things that the Prime Minister himself will take notice of.

"This is a process that has been ongoing for a while where people of their own wish take up positions (in the PCB) and do as they please, which then leads to the current conditions of cricket and the board.

"There needs to be improvement, and there needs to be a system in the form of a stable board like there is in the rest of the world," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rassie van der Dussen

Champions Trophy: India's advantage in Dubai is no secret, says der Dussen

Asia Cup 2025

India likely to host Asia Cup 2025 in September at a neutral venue: Report

Shubman Gill

Gill dispels doubts with training session ahead of New Zealand clash

AFG vs AUS

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Check Afghanistan, Australia playing 11 today

Afghanistan vs Australia: Lahore weather news today

Champions Trophy, AFG vs AUS: Lahore weather forecast, hourly rain update

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon