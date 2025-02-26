Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PCB advises Fakhar to reconsider his decision regarding ODI retirement

PCB advises Fakhar to reconsider his decision regarding ODI retirement

The left-handed opener, who made his return to the national squad after a lengthy absence following the 2023 World Cup, has been grappling with multiple fitness setbacks

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman against England in ICC cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Karachi
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board has advised Fakhar Zaman to reconsider any hasty plans of retirement from ODI cricket after reports emerged that the experienced opener was contemplating quitting the format following his injury-enforced exclusion from the Champions Trophy.

According to sources, Fakhar, who was sidelined from the ICC event after sustaining an injury in the opening game against New Zealand, is contemplating retiring from ODIs to focus on T20 cricket.

"He is basically upset and down because of his recent fitness and health issues, a source close to the batsman said.

The left-handed opener, who made his return to the national squad after a lengthy absence following the 2023 World Cup, has been grappling with multiple fitness setbacks.

 

It is understood that Fakhar wishes to retire from 50-over cricket in order to prolong his career and focus exclusively on T20 formats.

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's head coach believes absence of Fakhar, Ayub hurt the team in CT

The Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X

Over 100 Pakistani policemen dismissed for refusing Champions Trophy duties

Pakistan cricket team

PCB set to reshuffle coaching staff after Champions Trophy disaster: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Attracting sponsors will be PCB's next biggest challenge for Pakistan team

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

IND vs PAK: PCB asks ICC for explanation over India's national anthem row

Fakhar, who has not played Test cricket for Pakistan since early 2019, is primarily regarded as a white-ball specialist.

He has had some constant health issues which have affected him physically and mentally and he has also had to deal with a chronic knee problem since 2022. He feels best to just focus on the T20 format," the source added.

But a reliable source in the PCB said Fakhar had been conveyed that he should not take any decision in haste.

He has been advised to take a break and first get completely fit and healthy before he makes any decision.

Fakhar has been told after that he can take a decision on his ODI career but to do nothing in frustration or haste, he added.

Fakhar was notably excluded from the PCB's central contracts list for the 2024/25 season and faced a show cause notice from the board last year when he tweeted on Babar Azam's selection issues.

With the tour to New Zealand scheduled for March-April and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) approaching, Fakhar is racing against time to regain full fitness.

Fakhar, who turns 35 in April, has played 86 ODIs, scoring 11 hundreds and 92 T20 Internationals and three Tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

