Can Afghanistan defend 326 vs ENG? Check successful run chases in Lahore

The batting-friendly pitch of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is witnessing yet another run fest on Thursday, as Afghanistan, batting first with the help of a 177-run innings from Ibrahim Zadran, put up a huge total of 325 for 7 on the board and set a 326-run target for England to avoid getting knocked out of the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The English side has already lost two wickets in the chase and currently need 257 runs from 39 overs to win the match. If they chase down the target set by Afghanistan, it will be the third-highest successful run chase at this venue, after Australia and Pakistan. Check live score updates of AFG vs ENG match from Lahore
Check out the complete list of the highest successful targets chased down at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in ODI cricket:
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RPO
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Australia
|356/5
|47.3
|7.49
|v England
|Lahore
|22-Feb-25
|Pakistan
|349/4
|49
|7.12
|v Australia
|Lahore
|31-Mar-22
|Australia
|316/4
|48.5
|6.47
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|10-Nov-98
|New Zealand
|308/4
|48.4
|6.32
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|10-Feb-25
|South Africa
|297/5
|48.1
|6.16
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|03-Nov-97
|Pakistan
|297/4
|48.5
|6.08
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|14-Oct-04
|India
|294/5
|45
|6.53
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|21-Mar-04
|Pakistan
|292/7
|48
|6.08
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|29-Nov-03
|India
|292/5
|47.4
|6.12
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|13-Feb-06
|Sri Lanka
|281/2
|40
|7.02
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|05-Nov-97
|Pakistan
|269/4
|47.2
|5.68
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|29-May-15
|Sri Lanka
|245/3
|46.2
|5.28
|v Australia
|Lahore
|17-Mar-96
|Sri Lanka
|240/3
|39.4
|6.05
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|01-Nov-97
|Pakistan
|231/5
|36.3
|6.32
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|25-Oct-85
|Pakistan
|231/3
|44
|5.25
|v England
|Lahore
|12-Dec-05
|Pakistan
|229/7
|45
|5.08
|v Australia
|Lahore
|14-Oct-88
|Sri Lanka
|227/4
|33
|6.87
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|29-Mar-82
|U.A.E.
|220/3
|44.2
|4.96
|v Netherlands
|Lahore
|01-Mar-96
|Pakistan
|219/1
|26.2
|8.31
|v India
|Lahore
|02-Oct-97
|Pakistan
|219/2
|40.4
|5.38
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|04-Nov-97
|Pakistan
|217/9
|50
|4.34
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|16-Oct-87
|Pakistan
|214/2
|44.2
|4.82
|v England
|Lahore
|27-Oct-00
|Pakistan
|214/1
|37.5
|5.65
|v Australia
|Lahore
|02-Apr-22
|South Africa
|210/6
|40.4
|5.16
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|08-Nov-97
|Pakistan
|196/1
|28.4
|6.83
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|01-Nov-96
|Pakistan
|194/3
|39.3
|4.91
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|06-Sep-23
|India
|193/4
|27
|7.14
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|31-Dec-82
|Pakistan
|192/3
|33.4
|5.7
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|10-Dec-06
|Pakistan
|187/4
|38.4
|4.83
|v England
|Lahore
|09-Mar-84
|Pakistan
|177/5
|37.1
|4.76
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|11-Nov-90
|Pakistan
|175/4
|38.3
|4.54
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|29-Nov-85
|England
|167/8
|44.3
|3.75
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|18-Nov-87
|Pakistan
|151/2
|30.4
|4.92
|v Netherlands
|Lahore
|26-Feb-96
ENG vs AFG: 1st innings summary
Also Read
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scripted history with a sensational 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history, surpassing Ben Duckett's 165. His record-breaking innings powered Afghanistan to 325 for 7 in their Group B clash against England in Lahore on Wednesday.
Zadran became the first Afghan player to score a century in the Champions Trophy and the first Afghan batter to score a century in any ICC event, marking a historic milestone for his country.
Winning the toss, Afghanistan suffered early setbacks as Jofra Archer dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6), followed by Sediqullah Atal (4) and Rahmat Shah (4), leaving them at 37 for 3. Zadran then built a crucial 103-run stand with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67). After Shahidi’s dismissal, he added 72 runs with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31) and a 111-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi (40), taking Afghanistan past 300.
Zadran’s knock, featuring 12 fours and 6 sixes, ended on the first ball of the final over, dismissed by Liam Livingstone. Archer (3 for 64) was England’s standout bowler, while Livingstone (2 for 28 in 5 overs) and Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid (1 wicket each) provided support.