Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / IND vs PAK: PCB asks ICC for explanation over India's national anthem row

IND vs PAK: PCB asks ICC for explanation over India's national anthem row

The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Left red-faced after India's national anthem played for a fraction of a second at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match here on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board has blamed the ICC for the fiasco and demanded an explanation from the world body.

At the start of the game when the two teams lined up for their national anthems, the spectators were left surprised as the Indian national anthem played for a second before being stopped.

A source close to the ICC confirmed that the PCB had sent a letter to the governing body outlining the incident and demanding an explanation.

 

"The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy.  ALSO READ: IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025

"Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist," the source said.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan live score updates

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST today in Dubai

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan Playing 11 live updates today

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: What'll be India, Pakistan XIs today?

Babar Azam

IND vs PAK: Babar missing during Naqvi's pep talk to Pakistan cricket team

Hardik Pandya

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya believes he won his fans back after T20 WC win

IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK: Key player battles to look forward to in Champions Trophy

India had refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns and are playing their share of Champions Trophy games in Dubai. The traditional rivals are due to clash on Sunday in a crucial match a loss in which will knock Pakistan out of the tournament.  Also Read: Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES

The PCB had earlier also written to the ICC about its name logo not being displayed on television screens when India played Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday.

The ICC then assured the PCB that it was a mistake and all matches in Dubai will use the three-line horizontal logo with Pakistan's name.

More From This Section

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

India vs Pakistan broadcast guide

From 2004 to 2017: History of India-Pakistan matches in Champions Trophy

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pacers will bring something very special vs India - Aaqib Javed

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul

With no dew, team batting second will be under more pressure: Shubman Gill

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

IND vs PAK: Our team is fully prepared for match against India - PCB chief

Topics : India vs Pakistan PCB ICC ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon