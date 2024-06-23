Business Standard
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters bowlers

Check ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2 leaderboard, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 key stats

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 team rankings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is highest run-scorer while his compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
The fag end of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round took a dramatic turn after Afghanistan defeated Australia. With four semifinals up for grabs, at most seven teams are still in contention for the last four. 

India, Australia, and Afghanistan are serious contenders for the two semifinal spots while Bangladesh have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.
Meanwhile, the semifinalists from Group 2 will be decided by 10 AM IST on June 24. 

England's rankings on the Super 8 points table of Group 2

England are at the third spot with one win and must register a victory with big margin to qualify for the semifinal. But their chances also hinge on South Africa vs West Indies game, which is scheduled to take place at 6 AM IST on June 24.

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
Group 1 team rankings
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
India 2 2 0 0 4 2.425
Australia 2 1 1 0 2 0.223
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 2 -0.650
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -2.489
Group 2
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 0.625
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.814
England 2 1 1 0 2 0.412
United States of America 2 0 2 0 0 -2.908

 
Top 10 highest run-getters in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 6 6 0 238 80 39.66 168 141.66 0 3 1 15 15
N Pooran (WI) 6 6 1 227 98 45.4 153 148.36 0 1 0 15 17
AGS Gous (USA) 5 5 1 211 80* 52.75 140 150.71 0 2 0 20 10
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 6 6 0 211 70 35.16 181 116.57 0 2 1 24 4
Q de Kock (SA) 6 6 0 187 74 31.16 127 147.24 0 2 1 13 12
TM Head (AUS) 6 6 1 179 68 35.8 118 151.69 0 1 1 17 11
DA Warner (AUS) 6 6 1 172 56 34.4 122 140.98 0 2 0 16 9
MP Stoinis (AUS) 6 4 1 167 67* 55.66 99 168.68 0 2 0 14 10
PD Salt (ENG) 6 5 1 158 87* 39.5 89 177.52 0 1 0 14 10
RR Pant (IND) 5 5 1 152 42 38 112 135.71 0 0 0 18 5


Top 10 highest wicket-takers in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 2024-2024 6 6 128 21.2 0 134 15 5/9 8.93 6.28 8.53 1 1
A Zampa (AUS) 2024-2024 6 6 144 24 0 146 13 4/12 11.23 6.08 11.07 1 0
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 2024-2024 5 5 120 20 0 141 12 4/9 11.75 7.05 10 1 0
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 2024-2024 6 6 120 20 2 113 11 4/7 10.27 5.65 10.9 1 0
A Nortje (SA) 2024-2024 6 6 144 24 0 142 11 4/7 12.9 5.91 13.09 1 0
AS Joseph (WI) 2024-2024 6 6 123 20.3 0 152 11 4/19 13.81 7.41 11.18 1 0
Rishad Hossain (BAN) 2024-2024 6 6 126 21 0 168 11 3/22 15.27 8 11.45 0 0
JJ Bumrah (IND) 2024-2024 5 5 114 19 2 65 10 3/7 6.5 3.42 11.4 0 0
Rashid Khan (AFG) 2024-2024 6 6 144 24 0 148 10 4/17 14.8 6.16 14.4 1 0

 

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

