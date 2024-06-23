ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters bowlers

The fag end of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round took a dramatic turn after Afghanistan defeated Australia. With four semifinals up for grabs, at most seven teams are still in contention for the last four.
India, Australia, and Afghanistan are serious contenders for the two semifinal spots while Bangladesh have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.
Meanwhile, the semifinalists from Group 2 will be decided by 10 AM IST on June 24.
England's rankings on the Super 8 points table of Group 2
England are at the third spot with one win and must register a victory with big margin to qualify for the semifinal. But their chances also hinge on South Africa vs West Indies game, which is scheduled to take place at 6 AM IST on June 24.
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
|Group 1 team rankings
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.425
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.223
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-0.650
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.489
|Group 2
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.625
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1.814
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.412
|United States of America
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.908
|Top 10 highest run-getters in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|6
|6
|0
|238
|80
|39.66
|168
|141.66
|0
|3
|1
|15
|15
|N Pooran (WI)
|6
|6
|1
|227
|98
|45.4
|153
|148.36
|0
|1
|0
|15
|17
|AGS Gous (USA)
|5
|5
|1
|211
|80*
|52.75
|140
|150.71
|0
|2
|0
|20
|10
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|6
|6
|0
|211
|70
|35.16
|181
|116.57
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4
|Q de Kock (SA)
|6
|6
|0
|187
|74
|31.16
|127
|147.24
|0
|2
|1
|13
|12
|TM Head (AUS)
|6
|6
|1
|179
|68
|35.8
|118
|151.69
|0
|1
|1
|17
|11
|DA Warner (AUS)
|6
|6
|1
|172
|56
|34.4
|122
|140.98
|0
|2
|0
|16
|9
|MP Stoinis (AUS)
|6
|4
|1
|167
|67*
|55.66
|99
|168.68
|0
|2
|0
|14
|10
|PD Salt (ENG)
|6
|5
|1
|158
|87*
|39.5
|89
|177.52
|0
|1
|0
|14
|10
|RR Pant (IND)
|5
|5
|1
|152
|42
|38
|112
|135.71
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|128
|21.2
|0
|134
|15
|5/9
|8.93
|6.28
|8.53
|1
|1
|A Zampa (AUS)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|146
|13
|4/12
|11.23
|6.08
|11.07
|1
|0
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|120
|20
|0
|141
|12
|4/9
|11.75
|7.05
|10
|1
|0
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|120
|20
|2
|113
|11
|4/7
|10.27
|5.65
|10.9
|1
|0
|A Nortje (SA)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|142
|11
|4/7
|12.9
|5.91
|13.09
|1
|0
|AS Joseph (WI)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|123
|20.3
|0
|152
|11
|4/19
|13.81
|7.41
|11.18
|1
|0
|Rishad Hossain (BAN)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|126
|21
|0
|168
|11
|3/22
|15.27
|8
|11.45
|0
|0
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|114
|19
|2
|65
|10
|3/7
|6.5
|3.42
|11.4
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2024-2024
|6
|6
|144
|24
|0
|148
|10
|4/17
|14.8
|6.16
|14.4
|1
|0