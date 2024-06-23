ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters bowlers

The fag end of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round took a dramatic turn after Afghanistan defeated Australia. With four semifinals up for grabs, at most seven teams are still in contention for the last four.

India, Australia, and Afghanistan are serious contenders for the two semifinal spots while Bangladesh have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

Meanwhile, the semifinalists from Group 2 will be decided by 10 AM IST on June 24.

England's rankings on the Super 8 points table of Group 2