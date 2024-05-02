IPL 2024: SRH vs RR head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 2 (Thursday).

Match-ups: Bhuvneshwar vs Jos Buttler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an excellant record against England captain Jos Buttler historically in T20 cricket, dismissing him in 6 of their 16 meetings. Buttler's strike rate against Bhuvi is just 114 .

Buttler will be expected to be cautious early in an attempt to ‘see off’ Bhuvi’s new ball threat, with strong head-to-head records against the rest of SRHs bowlers - all strike rates being above 140.





Check IPL 2024 points table here Should he be successful, Buttler will be looking to add to his excellent recent record against the Orange army, passing fifty in three of his last four outings including 95 last time out and his career highest score of 124 against SRH in Delhi back in 2021.

SRH vs RR Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as they have won nine matches each

Total matches played: 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9

Rajasthan Royals won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Total matches played: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

Matches played: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2

Rajasthan Royals won: 2

Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head venue-wise

At Venues Matches played Rajasthan won Hyderabad won Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 - Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 1 3 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 4 2 2 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -

In Countries Matches played RR win SRH win India 14 7 7 United Arab Emirates 4 2 2

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 74 Matches won batting first 33 Matches won batting second 41 Average first innings total 161.61 Runs per over 8.11 Runs per wicket 26.39 Highest total recorded 277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024 Lowest total recorded 80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013

IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 7 Matches won batting second 3 Average first innings score 183.7 Average first innings winning score 191 Average powerplay score 54 Average death-over score 52.5

IPL 2024 Stats



Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings total: 216

Average second innings total: 194

Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs RR match



At the start of the IPL 2024, Hyderabad wicket was the batting paradise with batters sending bowlers for a leatherhunt. However, in the previous match in Hyderabad, spinners did get some assistance from the pitch.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on May 2. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 22 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.