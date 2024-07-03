Business Standard
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed oversleeps, misses key T20 World Cup game

Veteran Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed missed the T20 World Cup 2024 match against India due to 'oversleeping'. Bangladesh Cricket Board says 'no need to make an issue out of it'

Taskin Ahmed

(Photo: Facebook/@Taskin Ahmed)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a shocking development during the ICC T20 World Cup’s Super 8 stage, Bangladesh surprised fans and analysts by fielding only two pacers against India. The decision came after Bangladesh’s vice-captain, Taskin Ahmed, was found missing in the Bangladesh dressing room.

Ahmed missed the team bus from the hotel to the stadium due to oversleeping, leading to his last-minute exclusion from the match.
As the Bangladesh cricket camp dealt with this development, Ahmed expressed regret and apologised to his teammates for his tardiness. The incident unfolded just before the high-stakes match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where Bangladesh faced team India.

In the Super 8 Group 1 clash, Bangladesh’s skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto relied on six bowlers, deploying Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman as the only pacers against India’s aggressive batting line-up. Despite a collective effort from Indian batsmen, including Hardik Pandya (50), Rohit Sharma (23), Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36), and Shivam Dube (34), Bangladesh couldn’t withstand the onslaught, succumbing to a 50-run defeat.

Cricbuzz reported that a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official disclosed Ahmed’s apology following the incident. The official explained that Taskin had overslept and failed to answer his phone, resulting in his absence from the starting XI. The official further noted that only head coach Chandika Hathurusingha could confirm if Taskin was initially slated to play against India.

“It is true that he [Taskin] joined the team later after missing the team bus,” the BCB official stated. 

“But why he did not play only the coach can say because whether he was in the plan or not [against India] is something that can be answered by the head coach [Chandika Hathurusingha]. If there was any issue between the coach and the player, how did he play the next game against Afghanistan? He apologised to his teammates and everyone for not being able to get up on time, and that’s it. There is no need to make an issue out of it,” the official added.


First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

