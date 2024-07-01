Business Standard
Indian cricket team remains stranded in Barbados due to severe hurricane

The Rohit Sharma-led side has stayed put in a five-star hotel since its triumph over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here on Saturday

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

As per the forecast, life-threatening winds and storm lashed Barbados and nearby islands on Monday. The country, with a population of close to three lakh, has been in a lockdown since Sunday evening.

Press Trust of India Bridgetown (Barbados)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The victorious Indian cricket team remains stranded in Barbados after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Caribbean islands here in the wee hours of Monday, delaying its departure back home by at least another day.
The Rohit Sharma-led side has stayed put in a five-star hotel since its triumph over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.
As per the forecast, life-threatening winds and storm lashed Barbados and nearby islands on Monday. The country, with a population of close to three lakh, has been in a lockdown since Sunday evening.
The main international airport is shut until further notice with water and electricity supply also getting disrupted.
"Like you people, we are also stuck here. First we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who got here ahead of the big final.
 
The squad, along with top BCCI officials including Jay Shah, was supposed to leave for India via a charter flight on Monday but it was not possible due to the closure of the airport. The BCCI is also trying to get the travelling Indian media out of the hurricane-hit region.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

