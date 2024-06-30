Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Team faced and silenced critics: BCCI secy Shah hails India's T20 WC win

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma wins his first ICC T20 World Cup title as India captain.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India's epochal title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team for its monumental feat in the just-concluded ICC showpiece.
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten, said Shah in a statement.
"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.
Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.
"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X'

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"

Shah also lauded the team's strong work ethics.
This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, he said in his statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Live: BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 125 cr for Indian team for its T20 WC triumph

Ravindra Jadeja

After Kohli and Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja also announces retirement from T20Is

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Similarity between stocks, India T20 World Cup win? Virender Sehwag answers

Virat Kohli

Team India's victory in T20 World Cup likely to boost ad revenues further

India wins T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 final: 13-yr drought ended, India lifts cup in Barbados

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon