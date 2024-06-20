Australia vs Bangladesh playing 11, Antigua weather forecast live streaming

Bangladesh, after an impressive showing in the group stages where they came very close to beating South Africa and finished with three wins out of four games to move to the Round of 16, will look to challenge Australia when the two teams face each other in the second game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here



The match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua will most likely be a high-scoring game given how the USA and the the Proteas played in the last game held at this ground, which was also the first one of the Super 8 stage. If the wicket turns out to be spin-friendly as was the case in the group stage games at this venue, Bangladesh will have a better chance of fighting hard. The match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua will most likely be a high-scoring game given how the USA and the the Proteas played in the last game held at this ground, which was also the first one of the Super 8 stage. If the wicket turns out to be spin-friendly as was the case in the group stage games at this venue, Bangladesh will have a better chance of fighting hard.

AUS vs BAN: Weather forecast of North Sound, Antigua

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Thursday, June 20 in the region. The chances of rainfall however will decrease from 21 per cent at the start of the match around 8:30 pm Local Time which is 6:00 am IST (June 21) to 18 per cent at 11:30 pm Local Time which is 9:30 am IST (June 21).

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here



T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction

Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head

The two teams have met each other ten times in T20 internationals. Though not of the same level in the ODIs and Tests the Bangladeshis have really pushed the mighty Aussies in the shortest format, winning four and losing six matches against them.

Total matches played: 10

Australia won: 06

Bangladesh won: 04

No result: 01

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

T20 World Cup 2024, Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Friday (June 21)?

In the AUS vs BAN match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 21?

Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 21 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match in Australia?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AUS vs BAN match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in HAUSi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in Australia?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in Australia.