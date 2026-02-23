ZIM vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?
Unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe have relied heavily on a disciplined bowling unit and a dependable top order.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Zimbabwe will face the West Indies in Match 44 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. Check ZIM vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
Zimbabwe have emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises. They started their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket win over Oman and then stunned Australia with a 23-run victory. Although their match against Ireland was washed out, it did not halt their progress. They went on to chase down 178 against Sri Lanka, sealing a confident six-wicket triumph.
Unbeaten in the group stage, Zimbabwe have relied heavily on a disciplined bowling unit and a dependable top order. Brian Bennett has played a key role at the top, anchoring the innings with composure. In the middle overs, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl have provided crucial contributions, while Blessing Muzarabani has spearheaded the pace attack with consistent breakthroughs.
The West Indies have been equally impressive. They secured four convincing wins against Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy to finish atop their group. Their batting lineup has combined stability and aggression, with Shai Hope anchoring the innings and power-hitters Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell accelerating when needed. Having already featured in Mumbai earlier, they will be confident of handling the conditions.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
