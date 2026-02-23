T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table: IND, SA, ZIM, WI rankings
Check all the matches and results from T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 here.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling for the elusive four semis spots. Group 1 of the Super 8, consisting of hosts India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies have all played their opening matches with South Africa and West Indies/Zimbabwe taking the top 2 spots with 2 points each.
After the first Group 1 match between India and South Africa on Sunday went in the favour of The Proteas, they have the top spot with 2 points and a healthy net run rate above 3. West Indies and Zimbabwe took each other on in the second match of the group in Mumbai on Monday.
South Africa will take on West Indies next on Thursday in the third Super 8 match of Group 1 in Ahmedabad while India take on Zimbabwe later on the day in Chennai.
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Points table
|T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
|Position
|Team
|Played (P)
|Wins (W)
|Losses (L)
|No Result (NR)
|Points
|Net Run Rate (NRR)
|1
|South Africa (RSA)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.8
|2
|Zimbabwe (ZIM)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|West Indies (WI)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|India (IND)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.8
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Full fixtures and results
|T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 fixtures and results
|Match No
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Result / Status
|43
|Mon, Feb 23 2026
|South Africa vs India
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|South Africa won by 76 runs
|44
|Tue, Feb 24 2026
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium
|Ongoing
|47
|Thu, Feb 26 2026
|West Indies vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
|Fixture scheduled
|48
|Thu, Feb 26 2026
|India vs Zimbabwe
|Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Fixture scheduled
|51
|Sun, Mar 1 2026
|Zimbabwe vs South Africa
|Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Fixture scheduled
|52
|Sun, Mar 1 2026
|India vs West Indies
|Kolkata, Eden Gardens
|Fixture scheduled
