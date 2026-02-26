Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / How will the WI vs SA match result affect India's semi-final chances?

How will the WI vs SA match result affect India's semi-final chances?

Business Standard looks at the possible outcomes and how the result of the West Indies vs South Africa match could shape India's semifinal chances.

India semifinal qualification scenarios explained

India semifinal qualification scenarios explained

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Before India take on Zimbabwe in a must-win game for semi-final qualification, West Indies will face South Africa in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match on Thursday. While India need to win their remaining two matches to secure a semi-final spot from Group 1, they must also keep an eye on other fixtures due to their inferior net run rate.
 
In that context, the West Indies vs South Africa clash takes centre stage for teams and fans alike.
 
West Indies, with a net run rate of 5.35 after a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe, pose a significant concern for India, whose net run rate stands at -3.80 following their defeat to South Africa.
 
 
If South Africa win their remaining two matches and India also win both of theirs, the two sides will advance to the semi-finals from Group 1.
 
For a straightforward qualification equation, India would prefer South Africa to win both their remaining matches, including Thursday’s fixture.

Also Read

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

West Indies vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Proteas eye semifinal spot; toss at 2:30 PM

West Indies vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details

SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir

India's off-spin weakness in focus today; Zimbabwe ready with plan

India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC preview

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, streaming

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer with skipper Shai Hope (L-R)

T20 WC: Not a six-hitting contest, says WI coach Reifer ahead of SA clash

 
But what are the other scenarios for semi-final qualification? Business Standard looks at the possible outcomes and how the result of the West Indies vs South Africa match could shape India’s chances.
 
Scenario 1: India win both matches (Most straightforward path)
 
This is the clearest route.
  • India must beat Zimbabwe and West Indies.
  • South Africa must also win their remaining matches.
What happens then?
  • South Africa are likely to finish top of the group.
  • India would qualify in second place.
  • Other results would not significantly affect India’s qualification.
In short: Win both games and India are almost certain to go through.   
 
Scenario 2: South Africa lose both matches
 
India’s path becomes even smoother if South Africa stumble.
  • India win both their matches.
  • South Africa lose their next two games.
What happens then?
  • India and West Indies would progress from the group.
  • Net run rate (NRR) is less likely to become decisive.
In this case, India’s qualification becomes much clearer and less dependent on mathematical calculations.
 
Scenario 3: Can India still top the group?
 
Yes, but it is complicated.
 
For India to finish first:
  • India must win both matches.
  • West Indies must defeat South Africa.
What could follow?
  • The group could end in a two-way or three-way tie.
  • Net run rate may decide the final standings.
The challenge: 
West Indies (+5.350) and South Africa (+3.800) currently have strong net run rates, making this scenario difficult to achieve.
 
Possible, but highly dependent on multiple results.
 
Scenario 4: Scheduling advantage for India
 
India’s final Super Eight match is against West Indies — and it will be played after the South Africa vs Zimbabwe game.
 
Why is this important?
  • India will know exactly what they need — whether it is a simple win or a specific margin.
  • If net run rate becomes crucial, they can plan accordingly.
The timing of fixtures could work in India’s favour.

More From This Section

Mitchell Santner

T20 WC: Wicket spun more than expected, says Santner after Sri Lanka game

WI vs SA pitch report Ahmedabad

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs SA pitch report and Narendra Modi Stadium stats

Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Shanaka calls for govt support amid player criticism

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa preview, live streaming

Team India

T20 WC 2026: Are changes coming in India's XI? Batting coach says yes

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team West Indies cricket team South Africa cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance