T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs SA pitch report and Narendra Modi Stadium stats

The Super 8 Group 1 encounter between West Indies and South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 promises to be a crucial showdown. As the 47th match of the tournament, the contest holds major significance for semifinal qualification, net run rate calculations, and overall momentum heading into the decisive phase of the competition.

West Indies enter the Super 8 stage known for their explosive batting firepower and sharp fielding. The two-time T20 World Cup winners are particularly dangerous when they seize control early, setting the tempo with aggressive stroke play and sustained boundary hitting that keeps opponents under constant pressure.

South Africa, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. Their campaign has been built on a strong pace attack, a well-structured batting lineup, and smarter game management in key moments. Their progression to the Super 8s underlines a side that remains composed and effective in high-pressure situations.

The surface in Ahmedabad promises excellent conditions for a high-scoring contest. With the temperature hovering around 29°C, aided by a pleasant breeze and low humidity, the weather is ideal for an evening game.

In terms of dimensions, the ground measures approximately 70 metres straight down the ground, while square boundaries vary—around 60 metres on the shorter leg-side boundary for right-handers and about 68 metres on the opposite side. These relatively friendly boundary sizes add to the venue’s reputation as a batting haven.

It has been one of the highest-scoring grounds in the tournament so far, and the pitch tends to improve under lights. Dew is expected to settle in later in the evening, making conditions even more favourable for batters in the second innings. Although there may be a few visible cracks on the surface, they have not significantly impacted play.

For bowlers, variations are key. Fuller deliveries, particularly in the slot, have found some success, but pace-off deliveries and cutters into the surface have proven more effective. Fast bowlers who use changes of pace intelligently can extract some assistance, but overall, this is a hard black-soil surface that strongly favours stroke play.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 West Indies vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

This will be West Indies and South Africa's first T20I encounter against each other at this venue on Thursday in Ahmedabad

Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium

