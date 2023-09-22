close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

ICC select seven venues in Caribbean to host men's 2024 T20 World Cup

The seven Caribbean venues shortlisted by the ICC are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ICC on Friday said seven venues in the Caribbean and three cities of USA will co-host the next year's men's T20 World Cup from June 4-30.
The seven Caribbean venues shortlisted by the ICC are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.
Besides three places in the USA -- Dallas, Florida and New York will co-host the event.
"We're delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men's T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They're all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
"This will be the third ICC senior men's event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I'd like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport."

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said: "This is an exciting moment as we announce the venues approved to host the largest ICC Men's T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.
"We are grateful to the host Governments of the Caribbean for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in our region for a generation," he said.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

CWC 2023 venues to get upgrades: Red soil pitches, new outfield, and more

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

New York may host India vs Pak match in 2024 T20 WC as ICC confirms venues

Playing high-risk game in ODIs is my individual choice: Rohit Sharma

ODI capt Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 games following umpiring row: ICC

OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities for upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup

Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 cr to get WC ready, promises pleasant experience

"We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC World T20 Cricket sports

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon