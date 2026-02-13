Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Mitchell Marsh; toss at 10.30 am

Australia and Zimbabwe meet in match 19 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both sides eager to build on commanding victories in their opening games.

Australia delivered a clinical all-round performance against Ireland despite missing captain Mitchell Marsh, who is still recovering from internal testicular bleeding. His availability remains uncertain, forcing the team management to weigh their options carefully. Steve Smith, drafted into the squad after a strong Big Bash League season, could slot straight into the playing 11 if required.

The Aussies posted a formidable 180-plus total in their last outing, backed by a superb bowling display from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa, who shared eight wickets. However, the team will be hoping for more consistency from Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell through the middle overs to maintain their dominance.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, arrive brimming with confidence after a composed win over Oman. Their pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava has provided early breakthroughs, while Sikandar Raza’s all-round contributions remain vital. Brendan Taylor’s fitness is under scrutiny, and a possible absence could open the door for Ryan Burl or even veteran spinner Graeme Cremer as Zimbabwe look to test Australia against spin-friendly conditions.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 19 between Australia and Zimbabwe will take place at 10.30 am IST.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

The Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.