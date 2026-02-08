New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid wins the toss for AFG; opts to bat
ICC U19 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: Two-time champions England will then take on Nepal in the second match of the day in Mumbai
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan wins the toss and invites Mitchell Santner led New Zealand to bowl first in match 4 of ICC t20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Two-time champions England will then take on Nepal in the second match of the day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
New Zealand seek form revival
Sunday’s Group D clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai promises to be one of the more intriguing early contests of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With Afghanistan having beaten New Zealand in their most recent meeting, confidence is firmly on their side heading into this encounter.
New Zealand enter their tournament opener after an inconsistent build-up. While the return of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adds attacking intent at the top, the middle order remains a concern. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Mark Chapman will be under pressure to manage the tempo better, an area that exposed the Black Caps in recent matches.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after a dominant series win over the West Indies. Led by Rashid Khan, they boast a strong spin attack in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad, well suited to Chennai conditions. With the bat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provide explosive starts, while Sediqullah Atal adds stability, making Afghanistan a serious threat once again.
England look to continue momentum
England will look to bring the focus firmly back on cricket when they begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on Sunday. The two-time champions enter the tournament amid off-field chatter surrounding captain Harry Brook, but the squad remains confident and united, with all-rounder Will Jacks stressing that the group is fully focused on the task ahead.
Placed in Group C alongside Italy, Scotland, West Indies and Nepal, England know the importance of a strong start. Coming off a solid run in T20Is last year, England’s strength lies in their explosive batting depth and ability to chase down imposing targets. In dewy conditions, the bowling unit will lean heavily on the experience of Adil Rashid to apply control through the middle overs.
Nepal, meanwhile, arrive with belief and momentum. After pushing South Africa close in the previous edition and recently upsetting the West Indies, Nepal will be eager to challenge another heavyweight and announce themselves on the big stage once again.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place at 10:30 am IST, while the toss for match 2 between England and Nepal will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
10:41 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan playig 11 for the match
10:39 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: New Zealand playig 11 for the match
10:38 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan win the toss
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first.
10:30 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Teams in Group D
New Zeasland and Afghanistan are drafted into Group D alongside Canada, South Africa and UAE.
10:20 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Toss timing
The toss for New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 10:30 AM, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
10:10 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan probable playig 11 for the match
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
10:00 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: New Zealand probable playig 11 for the match
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry/Kyle Jamieson
9:50 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 4 between New Zealand in Afghanistan. This will be the first Group D match of the event and both team will be eager for a win. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 9:51 AM IST