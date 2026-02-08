New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid wins the toss for AFG; opts to bat

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan wins the toss and invites Mitchell Santner led New Zealand to bowl first in match 4 of ICC t20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Two-time champions England will then take on Nepal in the second match of the day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

New Zealand seek form revival

Sunday’s Group D clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai promises to be one of the more intriguing early contests of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With Afghanistan having beaten New Zealand in their most recent meeting, confidence is firmly on their side heading into this encounter.

New Zealand enter their tournament opener after an inconsistent build-up. While the return of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adds attacking intent at the top, the middle order remains a concern. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Mark Chapman will be under pressure to manage the tempo better, an area that exposed the Black Caps in recent matches.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after a dominant series win over the West Indies. Led by Rashid Khan, they boast a strong spin attack in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad, well suited to Chennai conditions. With the bat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provide explosive starts, while Sediqullah Atal adds stability, making Afghanistan a serious threat once again.

England look to continue momentum

England will look to bring the focus firmly back on cricket when they begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on Sunday. The two-time champions enter the tournament amid off-field chatter surrounding captain Harry Brook, but the squad remains confident and united, with all-rounder Will Jacks stressing that the group is fully focused on the task ahead.

Placed in Group C alongside Italy, Scotland, West Indies and Nepal, England know the importance of a strong start. Coming off a solid run in T20Is last year, England’s strength lies in their explosive batting depth and ability to chase down imposing targets. In dewy conditions, the bowling unit will lean heavily on the experience of Adil Rashid to apply control through the middle overs.

Nepal, meanwhile, arrive with belief and momentum. After pushing South Africa close in the previous edition and recently upsetting the West Indies, Nepal will be eager to challenge another heavyweight and announce themselves on the big stage once again.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 1 between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place at 10:30 am IST, while the toss for match 2 between England and Nepal will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.