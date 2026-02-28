Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Pakistan eye semifinal qualification; toss at 6:30

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final Group 2 Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the former still holding an outside chance of reaching the semifinals.

England’s victory over New Zealand has opened the door slightly for Pakistan, but the task remains steep. To qualify, Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs if they bat first, or chase the target inside 12.4 overs if they bowl first. Currently placed third with just one point and a net run rate of -0.461, Pakistan require a dominant performance to keep their campaign alive.

The batting has largely revolved around Sahibzada Farhan, who has amassed 283 runs in the tournament, including a century and two fifties. However, the rest of the top order has struggled to deliver consistently. Captain Salman Agha, along with Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, will need to provide the stability and acceleration the side have been missing. On the bowling front, Usman Tariq, with 10 wickets, has been impressive, while Shaheen Afridi continues to lead the pace attack.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, enter the contest with nothing but pride to play for after defeats to England and New Zealand ended their semifinal hopes. Dasun Shanaka’s side had begun their campaign strongly with a comprehensive win over Australia, highlighted by Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant century, but a series of defeats exposed shortcomings in both departments.

With their top order failing to build solid starts and the bowlers struggling to contain opposition batters, Sri Lanka will now look to end their tournament on a positive note in front of their home crowd.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between Pakistan skipper Salman Agha and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

