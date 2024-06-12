Business Standard
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Can Americans upset the mighty Indians?

Exciting cricket from the US leading up to the World Cup and then in the World Cup has now given them an outside chance to even upset the mighty Indian team

USA vs PAK, USA vs Pakistan

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, on ground, reacts as United States' Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar, right, celebrate during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. Photo: AP | PTI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

USA qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 by being the hosts and not by winning the qualifiers. It was not expected of them to provide tough resistance to big teams, let alone beat them.

However, exciting cricket from them leading up to the World Cup and then in the World Cup has now given them an outside chance to even upset the mighty Indian team.
 
Whether they can do it or not will only be told by time, but to be even mentioned as probably the second-best team in a group with Test-playing nations like India, Pakistan and Ireland in it is a huge achievement in itself.


How did the USA become a threat to big teams?

Before this World Cup, the USA had beaten Ireland once in 2021, and that was their lone victory against a Test-playing nation in T20 cricket. They were even struggling against the likes of Canada.
 
However, just ahead of the World Cup, they organised a five-match series against the Canadian side and beat them 4-0. They even won a three-match series against Bangladesh, beating them 2-1, which was an unprecedented feat.

USA's attacking approach with the bat 

Fastest Scoring Batting Sides
(2024 T20 World Cup)
Team RR Ave Bnd%
Scotland 8.88 46.62 19.84
Australia 8.69 29.33 19.75
USA 8.51 54.16 20.08
Afghanistan 8.14 29.72 15.35
Canada 7.9 26.33 16.66
England 7.85 26.16 16.66

In the World Cup, they first chased down 194 in the opening match of the tournament against Canada and then beat Pakistan in the Super Over after managing to reach 159 against the all-powerful Pakistani bowling attack.

It is this consistency of the USA that has given them an outside chance against India.

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

USA's wins in T20 Internationals against Test-playing nations

Opposition Ground Date Margin
Ireland Lauderhill 22/12/21 26 Runs
Bangladesh Houston 21/05/24 5 Wickets
Bangladesh Houston 23/05/24 6 Runs
Pakistan Grand Prairie 06/06/24 Tied (Super Over)

Which USA players must India be wary of?

Though the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where the USA will take on India, is as tough to bat on as it gets in the T20 format, even then three USA batters could be a threat to India, similar to how Aaron Johnson of Canada managed to hit a fifty against Pakistan.

USA Batting Stats
(2024 T20 World Cup)
Player Runs Balls SR Ave Att% 6s
A Jones 130 66 196.96 - 79.1 12
AGS Gous 100 72 138.88 50 74.3 4
MD Patel 66 54 122.22 33 75.8 1

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

