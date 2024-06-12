T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

India vs USA Playing: Unchanges Playing 11 is likely to be fielded by both the teams

In Match 25 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will lock horns with co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 12 (Wednesday). Rohit Sharma's men are just a win away from qualifying for Super 8 round. They are likely to book a place as pre-seeding A1 from Group A after today's match against the USA.

Indian team is expected to unleash an high-risk batting approach, which was also visible during IND vs PAK. But their concern will be losing seven wickets for nothing.





ALSO READ: IND to US: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Group A teams | T20 World Cup Despite coming into the match as favourites, India will be wary of the threat posed by the co-hosts, who already came better of Pakistan.

However, Jasprit Bumrah and company have cracked the New York pitch code and would make it very hard for the minnows to score.



Both teams are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 today from previous match

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

USA Playing 11 probables: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India vs USA head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 0

India won: 0

USA won: 0

Squads:

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

USA squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, India vs USA live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

India will lock horns with USA in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the IND vs USA live toss take place on Wednesday (June 12)?

The live toss between India and will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs USA live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The India vs USA live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 12 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the India vs USA match. The IND vs USA live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the India vs USA in India.