Australia vs Namibia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 5:30 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE TOSS Updates Australia vs Namibia Playing 11: Australia might try and see how Jos Inglis, Ashton Agar and Cmeron Green feel before they head into the Super 8
In match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will take on Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
Having beaten England convincingly, Australia will now be looking to create momentum for themselves heading into the Super 8. For that, they would look to demolish Namibia, against whom they also played a warm-up match in which support staff members like Brad Hodge and Chief Selector George Bailey took to the field.
Namibia on the other hand would be looking to make the most of the chance they have at hand and try and dish out a good enough performance. Having lost to Scotland, their chances of playoff qualification received a major roadblock as they face England after the Australia game.
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs NAM Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Namibia playing 11 probable: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
AUS vs NAM LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his Namibia counterpart Gerhard Erasmus will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Namibia (NAM) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs NAM live broadcast will be available in various other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs NAM Live streaming
AUS vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check Australia vs Namibia live score and match updates in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 here
5:14 AM
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Namibia Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Namibia playing 11 probable: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
5:09 AM
Australia vs Namibia: Antigua pitch report
Antigua wicket is expected to be a batting-friendly unlike the other wickets in US and West Indies. Namibia, who has been regular in ICC tournament might pose a challenge but it would be hard for them to stop the likes of Travis Head, David Warner, Maxwell.
4:58 AM
Namibia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia Squad: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
4:53 AM
4:46 AM
Australia's squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis
4:44 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Australia vs Namibia
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Namibia match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played in Antigua.
