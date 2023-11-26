Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

Kolkata released a total of 12 players which included ageing giants like Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav and young guns like Lockie Ferguson, and Shardul Thakur as well

KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020

Kolkata knight riders team during KKR vs SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) addressed the elephant in the room as they released big names like Shakib Al Hasan and other ageing heroes like Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese and Johnson Charles.

However, the big surprises were the domestic players which included Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya and Shardul Thakur. A total of 12 players were released including Lockie Ferguson, who was traded last year from Gujarat Titans. 
However, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were retained and Gautam Gambhir’s philosophy of impact players in the team is certainly evident from the list of released and retained players. After the release, the KKR are now left with Rupees 25.15 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players List

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List

Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

