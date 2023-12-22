WI vs ENG: West Indies win T20 series from England in tense final match

The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2.

England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled brilliantly at the death to raise the tension and earn a glimmer of hope at Brian Lara Stadium.

Fast bowler Reece Topley took out West Indies captain Rovman Powell in a two-run 17th over, and medium-pacer Sam Curran nabbed Andre Russell in a two-run 19th over.



The West Indies was still favored going into the last over, but needed nine runs.

Jason Holder scored three runs off the first delivery by Chris Woakes with Rehan Ahmed saving a run on the boundary behind square, then Shai Hope smacked his first six over deep point to finish the match.

West Indies made 133-6 and won by four wickets with four balls to spare.

The home side also won the one-day international series 2-1.

Hope led the West Indies chase with a run-a-ball 43 not out.

But it was wobbling after eight overs when they were 54-3.

Sherfane Rutherford joined Hope in the middle and overtook the latter with his first six back over Adil Rashid's head to reach 20.

Rutherford smacked Curran over the fence at fine leg then was caught by Curran on 30 to give Rashid 2-21 off his four overs.

The West Indies was left needing 34 from 30 deliveries, and Ahmed conceded 11 runs in the next over to relieve the pressure.

But it came straight back on when Topley dismissed Powell to finish his four overs with 2-17.





England fought well after a batting performance that was a shadow of what it produced in the series-levelling win on Tuesday on the same ground.

England was all out for less than half of its record score of 267-3 on Tuesday. After smashing 19 sixes then, England hit only five on the sticky, used pitch.

Opener Phil Salt top-scored for England again in an unchanged team but an inspired West Indies side bowled and fielded with accuracy and energy.

England captain Jos Buttler was gone for 11 in the fourth over, scooping Holder to Oshane Thomas at short fine leg.

Will Jacks hit the first six of the innings then was out next ball, bowled by Akeal Hosein.

Salt was next to go in the seventh over, straight after his first six. Gudakesh Motie came round the wicket and hit the top of middle stump. No third successive hundred for Salt he scored 38 off 22 balls.

Moeen Ali added 23 off 21 and Liam Livingstone 28 off 29, his caught and bowled to Motie starting a collapse of the last five wickets for 11 runs.

Motie and fellow left-arm spinner Hosein shared five wickets for 44 runs. They dismissed five of the top six batters.

Russell and Holder also took two wickets each.