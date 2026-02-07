Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, are eager to mount a serious title challenge after finishing fifth in the previous edition, played on home soil

West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details

West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-time champions West Indies will face Scotland in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
 
West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, are eager to mount a serious title challenge after finishing fifth in the previous edition, played on home soil. Under the leadership of Shai Hope, the Caribbean side boasts a blend of experience and power, with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd forming the core of the squad.
 
Scotland, making their seventh T20 World Cup appearance after a late entry due to Bangladesh’s withdrawal, will look to defy the odds. Skipper Richie Berrington will bank on key contributors George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen and Mark Watt to test the favourites on the big stage. 
 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Also Read

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands on top with quick wickets

Team India after winning ICC U19 World Cup 2026

U19 World Cup-winning team to receive Rs 7.5 crore prize money from BCCI

Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Pakistan cricket team

PAK vs NED T20 WC 2026: Colombo weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup

T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11, toss time, live streaming

West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7.
 
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 live toss time

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs SCO preview, toss time, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony

ICC T20 world cup 2026 opening ceremony, performers list, live streaming

Mohd Siraj named as replacement for Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Jasdeep Singh.

USA team not underdogs anymore, India just another opponent: Jasdeep Singh

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

T20 World Cup: PAK skipper Salman looking to avoid outside noise

Topics : West Indies cricket team scotland ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance