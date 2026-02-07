West Indies vs Scotland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Two-time champions West Indies will face Scotland in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, are eager to mount a serious title challenge after finishing fifth in the previous edition, played on home soil. Under the leadership of Shai Hope, the Caribbean side boasts a blend of experience and power, with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd forming the core of the squad.

Check all the live updates of West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here Scotland, making their seventh T20 World Cup appearance after a late entry due to Bangladesh’s withdrawal, will look to defy the odds. Skipper Richie Berrington will bank on key contributors George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen and Mark Watt to test the favourites on the big stage.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

West Indies vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Scotland broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

