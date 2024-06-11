SCOT to ENG: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Group B teams | T20 WC 2024

In Group B of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the defending champions England are in precarious situation in order to qualify for the Super 8 round. England's first game against Scotland was washed out while Jos Buttler's side suffered a 36-run defeat against rivals Australia.

Meanwhile, Scotland inflicted defeats to Oman and Namibia, thus topping the Group B ahead of England and Australia.

Here's the Super 8 qualification scenarios of teams in Group B of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Group B

Teams: Scotland, Australia, Namibia, England, Oman

Scotland's Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(5 points | 2.164 NRR)

While the all-UK showdown in Barbados was a No Result, the Scots find themselves atop Group B after wins over Namibia and Oman. It is possible they have already done enough to make the next round, but a win over Australia on June 15 would confirm it. If the Aussies win that one, there is a remote chance England - or Namibia - can play catch up.

Australia's Super 8 Qualification scenarios



The Aussies are two from two and looking strong, highlighted by their huge win over arch-rivals England and a fighting win against Oman. Another victory and they are sitting pretty and likely into the second round.

Namibia's Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(2 points | -0.309 NRR)

Having split results so far, Namibia is alive in Group B. They did win a thrilling game against Oman in Super Over, but lost to Scotland. It only gets tougher from here, though, with Australia and England the opponents to come. The Africans would have circled these matches as soon as the draw came out and they certainly loom large now.

England's Super 8 Qualification scenarios



Stranded in fourth, with just the one point so far, England are firmly up against it in Group B. They will need to win out, against Oman and Namibia, as the minimum requirement, and then pray that other results land a certain way. The most likely path for England is to somehow resurrect their -1.800 net run rate and hope other results, especially the Australia-Scotland encounter, go their way.

Oman's Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(0 points | -1.613 NRR)

Oman cannot make it to the next stage, having already lost three matches. They have, however, played some impressive cricket, which included giving Australia a fight, and should be buoyed by their efforts moving forward.