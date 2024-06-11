T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi suggests changes in Pakistan playing XI

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi suggested some changes that the Babar Azam-led side should make in their playing XI as their chances of featuring in the next stage of the T20 World Cup hangs in balance.

Pakistan have tried to experiment with their squad during the build-up to the World Cup. Their struggle to find balance and the correct combination has led to their consecutive defeats in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



They suffered a staggering five-run defeat in the Super Over against the co-hosts USA. On Sunday, on a tricky New York surface, Pakistan failed to chase down a 120-run target against their arch-rival India.

Afridi pointed out a couple of changes in the playing XI that the Pakistan team should implement to change their fortune. The former skipper wants to see Fakhar Zaman open alongside Mohammad Rizwan in the opening slot with Babar Azam dropping to number three to add depth.

"I think now is the time for Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam to make some changes. I would like to see Salman Ali Agha [he is not part of the T20 World Cup squad] come into the side in place of Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed to come in for Shadab Khan. Most of all, I believe Fakhar Zaman should be promoted to open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar dropping down to number three," Shahid wrote in the ICC column.

Pakistan's chances of featuring in the Super 8 will depend on the USA losing their next two games. They also need to win their remaining two games by a big margin to better their net run rate than the co-hosts.

Despite the odds, Afridi wants everyone to be hopeful as the Men in Green are still in contention to proceed into the next round.

"There are some tough conversations and choices to come but we need to remember that there is still hope: Pakistan are not out of the tournament yet," Afridi added.

Pakistan will face Canada in their third clash of their campaign on Tuesday in New York.