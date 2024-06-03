Sri Lanka to the Netherlands Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history. Photo: X
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Sri Lanka registered their lowest-ever T20 World Cup score in the history of the tournament on June 3, 2024, as they bundled out for only 77 runs in 19.1 overs against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York during their T20 World Cup 2024 opening match.
This was the 14th-lowest score ever registered in the history of the T20 World Cups. The Netherlands have the unwanted record for the lowest total in T20 World Cup history to their name. The first two lowest scores are in their name only.
Top 15 lowest totals in T20 World Cup history
|
Team
|
Score
|
Overs
|
Inns
|
Opposition
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
Netherlands
|
39
|
10.3
|
1
|
v Sri Lanka
|
Chattogram
|
24 Mar 2014
|
Netherlands
|
44
|
10
|
1
|
v Sri Lanka
|
Sharjah
|
22 Oct 2021
|
West Indies
|
55
|
14.2
|
1
|
v England
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
23 Oct 2021
|
New Zealand
|
60
|
15.3
|
2
|
v Sri Lanka
|
Chattogram
|
31 Mar 2014
|
Scotland
|
60
|
10.2
|
2
|
v Afghanistan
|
Sharjah
|
25 Oct 2021
|
Ireland
|
68
|
16.4
|
2
|
v West Indies
|
Providence
|
30 Apr 2010
|
Hong Kong
|
69
|
17
|
2
|
v Nepal
|
Chattogram
|
16 Mar 2014
|
Bangladesh
|
70
|
15.4
|
2
|
v New Zealand
|
Eden Gardens
|
26 Mar 2016
|
Afghanistan
|
72
|
17.1
|
1
|
v Bangladesh
|
Mirpur
|
16 Mar 2014
|
U.A.E.
|
73
|
17.1
|
2
|
v Sri Lanka
|
Geelong
|
18 Oct 2022
|
Kenya
|
73
|
16.5
|
1
|
v New Zealand
|
Durban
|
12 Sep 2007
|
Bangladesh
|
73
|
15
|
1
|
v Australia
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
4 Nov 2021
|
Sri Lanka
|
77
|
19.1
|
1
|
v South Africa
|
New York
|
3 Jun 2024
|
India
|
79
|
18.1
|
2
|
v New Zealand
|
Nagpur
|
15 Mar 2016
|
Afghanistan
|
80
|
17.2
|
2
|
v England
|
Colombo (RPS)
|
21 Sep 2012
