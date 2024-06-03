Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

Sri Lanka vs South Africa head-to-head: Proteas lead the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won 12 out of the 17 matches played between the two sides

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20 International

South Africa vs Sri Lanka weather forecast of New York: It is going to be cloudy to start with and the pitch will have some moisture after overnight rain.

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York or the Big Apple as it is being called properly will finally open its gates for its first official T20 match as Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in what is going to be the opening match for both teams in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

South Africa has had the better of the islanders from the Indian Ocean in the shortest format and the Aiden Markram-led team would look to continue on that path. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


SL vs SA head-to-head in T20s

Proteas lead the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won 12 out of the 17 matches played between the two sides. 

Total matches played: 17
Sri Lanka won: 5
South Africa won: 12
Tied: 0

SL vs SA head-to-head at New York Stadium

Both teams will be playing their first-ever match at this Stadium in Nassau County. 

SL vs SA head-to-head in South Africa

Matches played: 6
Sri Lanka: 2
South Africa: 4

SL vs SA head-to-head in Sri Lanka

Matches played: 8
Sri Lanka: 2

SL vs SA head-to-head in Neutral Venues 

Matches played: 3
Sri Lanka: 1
South Africa: 2
Tied- 1

SA vs SL head-to-head at all venues in T20s

Results
  P SA SL
Overall 17 12 5
Match Types
T20 International 17 12 5
At Venues
Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 -
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3 2 1
Newlands 2 1 1
R.Premadasa Stadium 5 4 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
SuperSport Park 2 2 -
The Wanderers Stadium 2 1 1
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 1 - 1
In Countries
Bangladesh 1 - 1
India 1 1 -
South Africa 6 4 2
Sri Lanka 8 6 2
United Arab Emirates 1 1 -

New York pitch report for the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match

As was evident in the warm-up match between Bangladesh and India at the Big Apple, it is going to be a high-scoring venue. The Square boundaries are not every big and this will help the cause of the big hitters. As for the pitch, it did seem to have something in it for the bowlers. 

New York weather forecast during the SL vs SA T20 World Cup match

It is going to be cloudy to start with and the pitch will have some moisture after overnight rain as suggested by the weather forecast of Accuweather for Nassau County in Long Island, New York. As time passes the sun will become more visible and there are no chances of a wash-out. This suggests that the captain winning the toss would look to field first. 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here

Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here
Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC T20 World Cup New York BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon