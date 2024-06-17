T20 World Cup 2024: After beating Kohli, Babar Azam now goes past Dhoni

Babar Azam eclipsed India's iconic skipper, MS Dhoni and became the batter with the most runs as a captain in the history of the T20 World Cup.

He held on to one end, which played a crucial role in their 3-wicket triumph in a tricky chase of 107. After his composed knock, he surpassed Dhoni and has 549 runs to his name in 17 innings as captain in the T20 World Cup.

Previously, Dhoni held the record with 529 runs under his belt in 29 innings. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson can also overtake the former Indian skipper. He is just two runs shy of Dhoni's 529 and could surpass him in the Kiwis' next game against Papua New Guinea on Monday.

While Babar broke the record with his bat, his star pacer, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning all-rounded performance, also made history.

Shaheen picked three wickets in his four-over spell while giving away 22 runs at a mere economy of 5.50.

This was the third instance when Shaheen was crowned the Player of the Match (POTM) award for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He is now level with former speedster Umar Gul for most POTM awards for Pakistan in the marquee event.

Shaheen's father-in-law and former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, holds the maximum of four POTM awards for the Asian Giants in the T20 WC.

In reply, Pakistan's opening pair failed while the middle order fell like a house of cards against a spirited bowling performance from Ireland.

Babar and Shaheen rescued a three-wicket win for Pakistan at the end which ensured they avoided finishing at the bottom of the group.

During Pakistan's final group-stage clash against Ireland in Florida on Sunday, Babar played the anchor role and struck 32* off 34 deliveries.In the climax of the nerve-racking chase, he slogged two sixes into the stands to end Pakistan's campaign on a winning note.Coming to the match, after being reduced to 32/6, Ireland managed to crawl to 106/9 after Gareth Delany (31) and Joshua Little (22*) chipped in with valuable contributions.