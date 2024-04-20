Up to Rohit, Dravid & Agarkar to pick me for T20 World Cup 2024: Karthik

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is ready to represent to India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

While talking to media persons ahead of RCB vs KKR match, Karthik says that he is very keep to represent the country.

"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T-20 World Cup). I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T-20 World Cup," 38-year-old Karthik said.





"All I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."

However, Karthik doesn't want to speculate on his selection for the T20 World Cup and said that it is up to the coach, selectors and India captain to decide.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take," said Karthik, who has decided to hang up his boots after the IPL 2024.

Karthik was part of the India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he failed to live up to the expectations despite having a good IPL season.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that it would be easy to convince Karthik for the T20 World Cup. During Karthik's counter-attacking innings against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Rohit even teased Karthik, saying he is playing well for the selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

According to media reports, the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be selected by the end of April or first week of May.