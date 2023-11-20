IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested





Check news related to India vs Australia cricket match here On Monday, Suryakumar Yadav was named India captain for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against Australia, which begins from November 23 at Visakhapatnam.Only three players that were part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad find a place in squad. The remaining 12 players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others, were rested for the five-match series.



Roht Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played any T20 International this year and it remains to be seen whether they will play in the series against South Africa, which starts on December 10. The next edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played in West Indies and USA in June 2024.



Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions, as the hosts only picked three players from the recent World Cup squad Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar himself.



However, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.



India squad vs Australia for 5-match T20 series



Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.



Australia squad vs India for 5-match T20 series



Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, match date

Australia’s tour of India, 2023 – T20I series S.No. Date Match Venue 1 23rd November 1st T20I Visakhapatnam 2 26th November 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram 3 28th November 3rd T20I Guwahati 4 1st December 4th T20I Raipur 5 3rd December 5th T20I Bengaluru