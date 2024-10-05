Business Standard
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Group A standings, top batters and bowlers

New Zealand have climbed to the top of the table with a dominant win over India on Friday

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A points table

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group A points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is heating up with the race to the semifinals already in play. The ten teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of five teams each. In Group A, often referred to as the group of death with Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka clubbed together, two games have already been completed, with New Zealand and Pakistan leading the standings.
 
In the first match of the group, Pakistan, with the help of a special cameo from skipper Fatima Sana and a disciplined performance from the bowlers, beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs in a low-scoring thriller to start their campaign with a win.
 

In the second match of Group A, New Zealand delivered an all-round performance to beat India by a whopping 58 runs and took the top spot in the standings.

The defending champions Australia will play their first game against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
 
All five teams will play one game each with the other teams from the group, with the top two teams at the end of the group stage securing their place in the semifinals.
 
Group A points table
 

Group A Standings
Rank Team M W L N/R Points
1 NZ  1 1 0 0 2
2 PAK 1 1 0 0 2
3 AUS 0 0 0 0 0
4 SL 1 0 1 0 0
5 IND 1 0 1 0 0
Group A top scorers
 
In Group A, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, with her half-century against India, is leading the top scorers' list.
 
Group A top scorers list
 
Group A top scorers
Rank Player Team M R Average
1 S Devine NZ 1 57 57
2 G Plimmer NZ 1 34 34
3 F Sana PAK 1 30 30
4 S Bates NZ 1 27 27
5 N Dar PAK 1 23 23
Group A top wicket-takers
 
New Zealand's Rosemary Mair, with her 4-wicket spell against India, is leading the top wicket-takers' chart in Group A.
 
Group A top wicket-takers list

 
Group A top wicket-takers
Rank Player Team M W Average
1 R Mair NZ 1 4 4.75
2 L Tahuhu NZ 1 3 5
3 Sadia Iqbal PAK 1 3 5.67
4 C Athapaththy SL 1 3 6
5 S Kumari SL 1 3 6.33
 

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

