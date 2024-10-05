Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Why reaching Gwalior's new stadium is a hassle

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Why reaching Gwalior's new stadium is a hassle

As Gwalior hosts its first international match since the iconic India vs South Africa game in 2010, several factors contribute to the spectators' logistical difficulties. Check details here

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. Photo: Anish Kumar

Anish Kumar Gwalior
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gwalior’s new cricket venue, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, is all set to host the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 on Sunday (October 6). With tickets sold out, around 30,000 fans are expected to gather at the venue to enjoy a fast-paced T20 cricket match.

However, fans may face significant challenges in reaching the stadium, which is located on the outskirts of the city, compounded by extreme weather conditions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As Gwalior hosts its first international match since the iconic India vs South Africa game in 2010, several factors are contributing to the logistical difficulties for spectators.

 

Security concerns for India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 in Gwalior

A call for a shutdown on match day by right-wing outfits, protesting alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August, has led to heavy police deployment throughout the city.

The India vs Bangladesh match also coincides with Navratri celebrations in Gwalior, further intensifying security measures.

More From This Section

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz dedicates his double hundred to his brother Musheer Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team captain Smriti Mandhana, men's team captain Faf du Plessis and player Virat Kohli present an RCB jersey to Norwegian DJ Alan Walker during the RCB Unbox event, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday,

Amol Muzumdar belives WPL is great supply chain for Indian women's cricket

Image via Twitter

Former PAK opener Mudassar Nazar blasts PCB for team's recent downfall

Babar Azam

Kirsten's observations after T20 WC led Babar Azam to step down as captain

South Africa cricket team

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi opts out of CSA contract for T20 franchise cricket

"On the day of the match, personnel will be on the streets from 2 pm and remain on duty until spectators return home after the game. Since prohibitory orders have been invoked, monitoring has been heightened. We are also keeping a close watch on social media," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Sunday’s India-Bangladesh T20 match in Gwalior, according to officials.

Section 163 of Bharatiya Aachar Sanhita imposed in the city

On Thursday (October 4), the district magistrate enforced prohibitory orders banning protests and the circulation of inflammatory material, particularly on social media, to maintain peace and ensure the match proceeds without incident. These orders will remain in effect until October 7.
 

How the prohibitory orders and location pose challenges for fans

Cricket fans eager to watch the match will face additional hurdles as they are required to walk over five kilometres in extreme heat to reach the stadium. The police have wisely barricaded roads leading to the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium from a distance of five kilometres to ensure security.

The stadium, situated between the mountains and hills of Madhya Pradesh, operates under a strict no-entry policy without proper gate passes or identification. Cars have been seen turning around five kilometres from the main entrance, where checkpoints have been set up to cordon off the area.

Security officers have been overheard explaining, "High security alert, so you understand we have to check," as they allowed a cab carrying media personnel to pass.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Gwalior weather forecast on October 6

According to weather forecast, the temperature is expected to around 36 degree celsius in Gwalior on October 6. However, the feel like temperature is expected to be around 40 degree celsius, with a wind speed to be around 4 kmph. 

The temperature is expected to decline to 29 degree celsius as the evening approaches, with a wind speed of 10 kmph


Also Read

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Gwalior DM imposes prohibitory orders ahead of IND vs BAN T20 match

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma hails bowlers and fielding for Test series win over BAN

Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli returns to London after India vs Bangladesh Test series

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon