Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live time, streaming

The India-Pakistan clash is set to make venue history as it will be the 100th T20I hosted by Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with 92 of these being men's games.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Match number 7 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will witness one of the greatest rivalries in Indian cricket take center stage as India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 6.
 

Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be hoping to get their first win of the World Cup when they take on their rivals on Sunday. Pakistan on the other hand are coming in with a win in their first match against Sri Lanka and will be high in morale as well.

Key facts to know ahead of India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match today:

  • Sadia Iqbal is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is during this World Cup cycle, with 39 scalps in 27 innings at an economy rate of 5.59.
  • Harmanpreet Kaur needs 59 runs to become the second Indian to rank among the top three all-time leading run-scorers in WT20Is, after Smriti Mandhana (3505).
  • Shafali Verma is 50 runs away from joining the 2000-run club.
 
India Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11:

India Women Playing 11 (Probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh
 
Pakistan Women Playing 11 (Probables): Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
The two sides have met each other 15 times in T20s over the years, with India having the upper hand, winning 12 matches. Pakistan have won 3 matches against their neighbours in T20Is so far.
  • Total Matches: 15
  • IND-W Won: 12
  • PAK-W Won: 3
  • No Result: 0
 
India-W and Pakistan-W full squads:
 
India-W squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan
 
Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor
 
Pakistan-W squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match take place?
 
The  India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will begin on Thursday, October 6.
 
At what time will the  India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 6?
 
The live toss for the  India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match on October 6 will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between  India-W and Pakistan-W in the T20 WC start on October 6?
 
The  India-W vs Pakistan-W  T20 WC match on October 4 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in the UAE.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the  India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live telecast for the India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India-W vs Pakistan-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

Topics : India cricket team India vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket team ICC Women's World T20

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

