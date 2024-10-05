BAN W vs ENG W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG wins the toss, opts to bat
Bangladesh women vs England women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England will aim to start their ICC Women's World T20 campaign with a win, while Bangladesh will hope to secure their second consecutive win
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The inaugural champions, England, are all set to start their 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against hosts Bangladesh on Saturday, October 5, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah in the third match of Group B.
Bangladesh, who are currently at the top of the Group B points table after their win against debutant Scotland in the tournament opener, will try to secure an upset win on Saturday to take one step closer towards the semifinals.
On the other hand, the Heather Knight-led English side will try to start their campaign with a win against the hosts and keep their hopes of recreating their performance from the inaugural season in 2009 up and running.
Bangladesh Women vs England Women Playing XI:
Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter
England Women Playing 11: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
Bangladesh women vs England women head-to-head in T20 internationals
In head-to-head stats in Women’s T20 internationals, Heather Knight’s England side has a 100 per cent win record over Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh.
- Total matches: 3
- Bangladesh won: 0
- England won: 3
- No result: 0
Bangladesh Women vs England women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana and England's Heather Knight is at 7 PM IST today.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh women vs England women live telecast in Bangladesh
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the BAN W vs ENG W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Bangladesh women vs England women match with Hindi commentary in Bangladesh.
Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh women vs England women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh on the application and website.
7:45 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: ENG 13/0 after 3 over
Over Summary:0 1 1 0 0 0: ENG 13/0 after 3 over; Maia Boucher 7 (9), Danielle Waytt 6 (9); Marufa to continue
Ball 6 - Dot ball to end the over
Ball 5 - In-swinger from Marufa, Wyatt defend. Dot ball
Ball 4 - Marufa keeps the ball ouside off and its a play and a miss for Wyatt. Dot ball
Ball 3 - Maia punches the ball to the right of long on for a single
Ball 2 - Waytt digs the ball away towards backward point for a single
Ball 1 - Dot ball
7:41 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Seven runs from second over
Over Summary:2 1 1 1 1 1: ENG 11/0 after 2 over; Maia Boucher 6 (8), Danielle Waytt 5 (4); Nahid Akter comes into the attack
Ball 6 - Wyatt takes a single towards backward point
Ball 5 - Misfield, Maia takes a single towrads deep square leg
Ball 4 - Wyatt plays the ball towards mid-off for a single. Run-out appeal from BAN but Waytt is safe
Ball 3 - Maia clips the ball towards mid-wicket for a single
Ball 2 - Waytt dabs the ball away towards backward point for a single
Ball 1 - Wyatt slashes the ball towards cover for a couple
7:36 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Four runs from first over
Over Summary: 0 2 0 2 0 0: ENG 4/0 after 1 over; Maia Boucher 4 (6), Danielle Waytt 0 (0); Marufa Akter to start with ball
Ball 6 - Dot ball. Maia plays it back to the bowler
Ball 5 - Dot ball. Inswinger from Akter, Maia punches it away to cover
Ball 4 - Maia takes a double towards mid-off
Ball 3 - Dot ball, Maia drives the ball to mid wicket
Ball 2 - Akter goes down the leg and Maia palys it to fine leg for a couple to get off the mark
Ball 1 - Dot ball, Maia plays the ball back to the bowler
7:25 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
The Group B clash between Bangladesh women and England women is now underway.
7:15 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11
7:03 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England wins the toss
English skipper Heather Knight wins the toss and opts to bat first.
7:01 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway
The toss between Bangladesh women and England women is now underway.
6:44 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England with second best numbers
England women's team with 75 per cent winning percentage in ICC Women's World T20 World Cups, are only second to six time champions Australia in the list.
6:29 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records
In the three women's T20 international matches between England and Bangladesh, the former have emerged as the victorious side on every occasions.
6:15 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: BAN W at the top
Following their win against Scotland in the tournament opener, Bangaldesh are currently at the top of Group B points table.
6:00 PM
Bangladesh Women vs England Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Bangladesh vs England Group B clash in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup from Sharjah. Will the English side start their campaign with a win, or will the hosts register a massive upset on Saturday? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST